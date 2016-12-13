Abstract

Liz Lerman Dance Exchange’s interpretive dance performance Ferocious Beauty: Genome has come and gone from Chicago’s Museum Of Contemporary Art. The performance was given nightly from September 28 through September 30 and opened before a large audience on its first night. A cast of dancers as diverse as the dances they perform place the role of the human genome on display from the very beginning. A unique production, the experimental piece attempts to educate its audiences about the nature of the human genome and the ethical dilemmas that loom in the near future as imminent advances in the study of genetics come with ever increasing ethical implications. In an attempt to help the average audience member attain a better knowledge of a complicated subject matter, the group decided to present the material through both short video clips and long sequences of dance.