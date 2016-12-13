Eukaryon
Class Year
2007
Keywords
cancer, treatment, progression, nanoparticles, chemotherapy, hyperthermia, gene therapy, Hyperthermia
Abstract
In summary, the techniques of drug delivery and hyperthermia using nanoparticles have the potential to decrease side effects while increasing the cure rate of cancer patients. These techniques promise a substantial improvement over chemotherapy and radiation. Over the next few years, if the research conducted on nanoparticles continues to find promising results, the treatment of cancer all over the world may be substantially altered. The cure for cancer may in fact be close at hand.
Disclaimer
