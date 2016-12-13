Abstract

While coal power pollution affects people in a variety of ways, we are focusing on the direct physiological effects of pollution on humans. As such, we are not researching the heat trapping capabilities of carbon dioxide. Additionally, we will not be focusing on the environmental impacts on biodiversity due to nitrogen oxides. Instead, we concentrated on the cardiac, pulmonary, and developmental problems associated with pollution from coal power.

...

While not all of these studies were directly linked to point source pollution from coal power plants, the fact that many pollutants released when coal is combusted in power plants are associated with negative health impacts is alarming. The potential damage caused by coal power pollution should reinforce pleas to maintain or increase existing emissions standards as declared in the Clean Air Act. Moreover, attempts to loosen regulations might cause an increase in chronic health problems, interference with children’s development, and premature death.