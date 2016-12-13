Eukaryon
Article Title
Class Year
2008
Keywords
thermal vent environments, adaptation, evolution, thermophilic microorganisms, tungsten, hydrogenase
Abstract
Though there are a variety of environments where life can survive, humans are limited to the troposphere—the lowest atmospheric layer—and have adapted to varied climates and elevations within this expanse. Oxygen, relative temperatures, and pressure are among the requirements for humans to survive. In stark contrast to these requirements for human life, consider the extremophiles, organisms that thrive in extreme conditions. They are typically unicellular prokaryotes—either bacteria or archaea. In relation to what we know of the vast majority of life on our planet, they are the rule breakers. Some of these organisms do not need carbon beyond carbon dioxide, and can survive without oxygen or even the relatively mild temperatures of Earth as we experience them. Still, from the perspective of the extremophilic organism, their environment is completely normal. This paper will explore their extreme character, as it may lead to clues about how we can conceptualize life beyond our present realm.
Disclaimer
Eukaryon is published by students at Lake Forest College, who are solely responsible for its content. The views expressed in Eukaryon do not necessarily reflect those of the College. Articles published within Eukaryon should not be cited in bibliographies. Material contained herein should be treated as personal communication and should be cited as such only with the consent of the author.