Eukaryon has grown since its very first issue four years ago and continues to grow without losing pace. From being a faculty-student joint endeavor at the start up, to becoming a student run journal in the true sense, from having a singular student member four years ago, to twenty staff members this year, we have come a long way.

Disclaimer

Eukaryon is published by students at Lake Forest College, who are solely responsible for its content. The views expressed in Eukaryon do not necessarily reflect those of the College. Articles published within Eukaryon should not be cited in bibliographies. Material contained herein should be treated as personal communication and should be cited as such only with the consent of the author.