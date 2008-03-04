Abstract

“Research in Dr. Houde’s lab usually starts with her offering an idea or helping you develop a good idea for a project–whether it's on a topic you've found reading research papers or on something she thinks is in need of some further study. She makes reading both current and old research on guppies a huge part of her lab. But even if she helps you to find something to study, I've always felt like it's been my work because she allows her students to be really independent.” (Jillian Olejnik ’09)