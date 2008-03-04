Eukaryon
Article Title
A Unique Mix of Genetic Biology and Animal Behavior Offers an Irresistible Opportunity to Students
Class Year
2010
Keywords
guppies, Anne Houde
Abstract
“Research in Dr. Houde’s lab usually starts with her offering an idea or helping you develop a good idea for a project–whether it's on a topic you've found reading research papers or on something she thinks is in need of some further study. She makes reading both current and old research on guppies a huge part of her lab. But even if she helps you to find something to study, I've always felt like it's been my work because she allows her students to be really independent.” (Jillian Olejnik ’09)
Disclaimer
Eukaryon is published by students at Lake Forest College, who are solely responsible for its content. The views expressed in Eukaryon do not necessarily reflect those of the College. Articles published within Eukaryon should not be cited in bibliographies. Material contained herein should be treated as personal communication and should be cited as such only with the consent of the author.