Migraines have been known to affect human beings since the beginning of history. These incapacitating and debilitating headaches affect a surprisingly large number of people, who often suffer quietly and patiently. Dr. Oliver Sacks analyzes this disorder thoroughly in the revised edition of his brilliant book, Migrane. He copiously cites contemporary and past resources to provide the reader with an unbiased and succinct understanding of the workings of this disease.

