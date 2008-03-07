Our snRNPs go a long way in explaining why a mere 25,000 genes can, after translation, express the multitude of proteins that make life possible, enabling human beings to dominate the top of the food chain.

Disclaimer

Eukaryon is published by students at Lake Forest College, who are solely responsible for its content. The views expressed in Eukaryon do not necessarily reflect those of the College. Articles published within Eukaryon should not be cited in bibliographies. Material contained herein should be treated as personal communication and should be cited as such only with the consent of the author.