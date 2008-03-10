Eukaryon
Article Title
Combining ROS Reduction and Allotopic ATP6 Expression in LS and NARP Patient Neurons to Increase ATP Synthesis
Class Year
2007
Keywords
mitochondria, neurodegeneration, Leigh syndrome, nucleotide mutation, oxidative stress, reactive oxygen species (ROS), viral expression system
Abstract
Because allotopic expression of WT-ATP6 and treatment of T8993G homoplasmic cells with antioxidants both increase ATP synthesis, I propose combining these two approaches into one that employs the AAV vector developed by Manfredi et al. (2002), modified to contain the nuclear encoded mitochondrial manganese superoxide dismutase gene (MnSOD) and WT-ATP6 (Geromel et al., 2001). MnSOD is a free-radical scavenging enzyme that has increased expression in T8993G cells (Mattiazzi et al., 2004; Geromel et al., 2001). I believe overexpression of MnSOD in combination with allotopically expressed WT-ATP6 will increase ATP synthesis compared to primary T8993G neurons that allotopically express WT-ATP6 only (Geromel et al., 2001; Mattiazzi et al., 2004; Manfredi et al., 2002). Thus, the combined ATP synthesis increasing effects of replenishing WT-ATP6 and reducing oxidative stress may increase respiratory efficiency enough to prevent neuronal atrophy. . . . I hypothesize that overexpression of MnSOD in combination with allotopic WT-ATP6 expression will significantly increase ATP synthesis compared to only allotopic WT-ATP6 expression in mutant neurons.
Disclaimer
Eukaryon is published by students at Lake Forest College, who are solely responsible for its content. The views expressed in Eukaryon do not necessarily reflect those of the College. Articles published within Eukaryon should not be cited in bibliographies. Material contained herein should be treated as personal communication and should be cited as such only with the consent of the author.