Abstract

Chronic neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by progressive, irreversible neuronal cell loss. Since neurons have minimal regenerative potential, preventing their degeneration is vital to preventing disease progression; however, few effective therapies currently exist. Research in the last two decades has focused on uncovering neuronal cell loss mechanisms in hopes of devising new treatment strategies. These studies have evaluated the potential role of apoptosis within neurodegenerative diseases. Investigations of programmed cell death and its role in neurodegenerative disease has shed light on the possible apoptotic mechanisms employed by these disorders. This article will review general mechanisms of apoptosis and their implications within Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s diseases.