Eukaryon
Apoptosis in Neurodegeneration: Programmed Cell Death and its Role in Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s Diseases
2009
Caenorhabditis elegans, C. elegans, Mitochondrial apoptosis, Caspases, Amyloid precursor protein, APP, Aβ plaques, presenilin, proapoptotic protein, minocycline, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, ALS, Parkinson’s disease
Chronic neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by progressive, irreversible neuronal cell loss. Since neurons have minimal regenerative potential, preventing their degeneration is vital to preventing disease progression; however, few effective therapies currently exist. Research in the last two decades has focused on uncovering neuronal cell loss mechanisms in hopes of devising new treatment strategies. These studies have evaluated the potential role of apoptosis within neurodegenerative diseases. Investigations of programmed cell death and its role in neurodegenerative disease has shed light on the possible apoptotic mechanisms employed by these disorders. This article will review general mechanisms of apoptosis and their implications within Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s diseases.
Eukaryon is published by students at Lake Forest College, who are solely responsible for its content. The views expressed in Eukaryon do not necessarily reflect those of the College. Articles published within Eukaryon should not be cited in bibliographies. Material contained herein should be treated as personal communication and should be cited as such only with the consent of the author.