Abstract

In this review, we examine 131I treatment options available to patients. Research has shown that Graves’ Disease patients who undergo 131I treatment are cured of hyperthyroidism but have the chance to develop hypothyroidism, depending on the dosage used (4-5). The two different treatment options are high dose (8-14.6 mCi) treatment, and low dose (2 mCi) 131I treatment. Data from previous studies were collected from patients who had been diagnosed with Graves’ Disease and treated with 131I. The data shows that low dose treatment results in a higher likelihood of euthyroidism. Based on the data, low dose 131I treatment is a better option for patients that do not have heart related complications due to Graves’ Disease.