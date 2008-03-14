Eukaryon
Class Year
2010
Keywords
triiodothyronine, thyroxine, radioactive iodine, Radioiodine Treatment, oral antithyroid drugs
Abstract
In this review, we examine 131I treatment options available to patients. Research has shown that Graves’ Disease patients who undergo 131I treatment are cured of hyperthyroidism but have the chance to develop hypothyroidism, depending on the dosage used (4-5). The two different treatment options are high dose (8-14.6 mCi) treatment, and low dose (2 mCi) 131I treatment. Data from previous studies were collected from patients who had been diagnosed with Graves’ Disease and treated with 131I. The data shows that low dose treatment results in a higher likelihood of euthyroidism. Based on the data, low dose 131I treatment is a better option for patients that do not have heart related complications due to Graves’ Disease.
Disclaimer
Eukaryon is published by students at Lake Forest College, who are solely responsible for its content. The views expressed in Eukaryon do not necessarily reflect those of the College. Articles published within Eukaryon should not be cited in bibliographies. Material contained herein should be treated as personal communication and should be cited as such only with the consent of the author.