The Galapagos Island marine iguana (Amblyrhynchus cirstatus) relies on energy-expensive foraging strategies in order to tolerate environments required by a strictly seaweed diet (Nagy, 1984). The quality or quantity of seaweed plays an intricate role in body size, grazing ability, and fitness of this specialist herbivore. In this review, I will discuss the relationship between algal abundance and quality and its effects on the fitness and reproductive timing of the marine iguana.

