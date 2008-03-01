Abstract

Medical Mysteries: Neuroscience in Chicago, a first year class taught by Dr. Shubhik DebBurman,is fully equipped to prepare freshmen for their road ahead as college students. Although Medical Mysteries has the reputation of being one of the hardest and most time consuming of all first year classes, it is also one of the most interesting and rewarding. High expectations for the class are set at the beginning of the semester, causing students to dive head first into the college experience. However, at the end of a four month period, students learn that what may have been daunting at first is well worth the time and effort.