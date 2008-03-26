Abstract

The neurodegeneration pathology in Parkinson’s disease patients predominantly targets dopaminergic neurons in the midbrain. These neurons accumulate aggregated alpha-synuclein, which may be linked to cell death. The misfolding and buildup of α-synuclein is thought to trigger its accumulation and aggregation. An attractive hypothesis states that excess amounts of α-synuclein are due to dysfunctional degradation of the protein. Until recently, the proteasome was considered the major site for degrading alpha-synuclein, but recent studies suggest that the lysosome may also be involved. To test this latter hypothesis, we employed a budding yeast model for α-synuclein aggregation and toxicity to genetically evaluate the role of the multivesicular body (MVB) pathway, which is a major route used by proteins to target the yeast vacuole for degradation. ESCRT-1 is a major protein complex in the MVB pathway. We asked whether alpha-synuclein would accumulate and increase toxicity in yeast that lacked important ESRCT-1 components, in this case vps28 or mvb12. We demonstrate that the absence of vps28 altered wildtype, A53T, and E46K α-synuclein localization. Specifically,ƒn α-synuclein shifted from being localized primarily on the plasma membrane to being diffuse and aggregated within the cytoplasm. In contrast, the mvb12∆ strain retained plasma membrane α-synuclein localization. Our preliminary data indicates that the MVB pathway is involved in α-synuclein degradation, but not all proteins within ESRCT-1 participate. Complete analysis of the remaining ESCRT-I proteins and other ESCRT complexes is needed to fully understand the role of sorting proteins and MVBs in the α-synuclein lysosome degradation pathway.