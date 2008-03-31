Abstract

Demons. I’m surrounded by demons. To my left, soul-draining succubi shoot balls of magic, to the right stand acid-flinging Cerberuses, and straight ahead, gigantic, fire-breathing balrogs lurk ominously. First I charge the succubi, killing them quickly with a barrage of Level 20 fireballs. Next, I take the Cerberuses using the same technique. The balrogs, however, are immune to fire. I push F4 to change my spell to chain lightning and electrocute the spawns of Satan. Now, on to Lazarus, the teleporting super demon. I’ll get him though, for I can teleport too!