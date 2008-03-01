In the spring semester of 2007, the honor of the 21st Annual Volwiler Lecture was given to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor of biology and investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Susan Lindquist. She is a distinguished scientist in the field of biomedical research. Her study is on protein folding, a basic and essential function carried out by living cells. Interestingly, her research overlaps with studies on evolution, neurological diseases, and cancer, all of which impact society greatly.

