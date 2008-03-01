Abstract

For years, biological research has been based on something called the Central Dogma. The Central Dogma is the fundamental process of how genetic information is transformed into to gene expression. According to the Dogma, DNA encodes an organism’s genetic material, which is both heritable and replicable. Moreover, it states that DNA can dictate the phenotype of an organism through two processes: transcription, in which DNA is used to construct RNA, and translation, in which RNA is used to synthesize proteins. Recently, however, research has suggested that this Dogma may be an oversimplification of the process; there may in fact be additional steps in the Central Dogma that must be elucidated in order to understand the complexity of genes and gene expression.

Dr. Joan Steitz, Sterling Professor of Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry at Yale University, is a renowned scientist who has participated in this groundbreaking research. On October 18, 2007, Lake Forest College welcomed Dr. Steitz to share her exciting discoveries with the community at the 22nd Annual Volwiler Lecture. Her lecture was entitled, “Lupus and Snurps: Uncovering an Extra Step in the Central Dogma.”