Eukaryon
Article Title
A Forester in Ghana: One Biology Student's Experience Teaching Science to African Children
Class Year
2009
Keywords
Alex Charron, Projects Abroad, Christ Outreach Orphanage, Kasoa
Abstract
When searching for her program, Alex knew only that she wanted to volunteer in Africa. She chose Ghana because of the opportunities it provided, such as teaching. After living in the country for five weeks, she found that Ghana had a lot to teach her, not only about a new culture and set of customs, but also about the patience required to deal with days when “nothing is typical and nothing goes as planned.” Alex talks about her memories so warmly and eagerly that it is obvious the entire experience has had a lasting impression on her.
Disclaimer
Eukaryon is published by students at Lake Forest College, who are solely responsible for its content. The views expressed in Eukaryon do not necessarily reflect those of the College. Articles published within Eukaryon should not be cited in bibliographies. Material contained herein should be treated as personal communication and should be cited as such only with the consent of the author.