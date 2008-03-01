Abstract

When searching for her program, Alex knew only that she wanted to volunteer in Africa. She chose Ghana because of the opportunities it provided, such as teaching. After living in the country for five weeks, she found that Ghana had a lot to teach her, not only about a new culture and set of customs, but also about the patience required to deal with days when “nothing is typical and nothing goes as planned.” Alex talks about her memories so warmly and eagerly that it is obvious the entire experience has had a lasting impression on her.