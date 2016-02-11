Title
Rhetoric, Humor, and the Public Sphere: From Socrates to Stephen Colbert
Files
Description
Rhetoric, Humor, and the Public Sphere: From Socrates to Stephen Colbert investigates classical and contemporary understandings of satire, parody, and irony, and how these genres function within a deliberative democracy. Elizabeth Benacka examines the rhetorical history, theorization, and practice of humor spanning from ancient Greece and Rome to the contemporary United States. In particular, this book focuses on the contemporary work of Stephen Colbert and his parody of a conservative media pundit, analyzing how his humor took place in front of an uninitiated audience and ridiculed (...read more)
ISBN
978-1498519861
Publication Date
Fall 11-2-2016
Publisher
Lexington Books
City
Lanham, Maryland
Keywords
Political satire, American Rhetoric, Political aspects, United States, Colbert, Stephen, 1964
Recommended Citation
Benacka, Elizabeth, "Rhetoric, Humor, and the Public Sphere: From Socrates to Stephen Colbert" (2016). Faculty Authored Books. 2.
http://publications.lakeforest.edu/faculty_books/2