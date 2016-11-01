Title
Climate Change and Civil Society in Africa: A Survey of Pan African Climate Justice Alliance Members
Description
This document is an analysis of the most thorough survey to date of Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) members – the most prominent civil society network in Africa addressing climate change.
Publication Date
11-2016
Publisher
PAN AFRICAN CLIMATE JUSTICE ALLIANCE - PACJA.ORG
City
Nairobi, Kenya
Keywords
Africa, Climate Justice
Disciplines
Environmental Policy
Recommended Citation
Mwenda, Mithika and Beer, Christopher Todd, "Climate Change and Civil Society in Africa: A Survey of Pan African Climate Justice Alliance Members" (2016). Faculty Authored Books. 5.
http://publications.lakeforest.edu/faculty_books/5