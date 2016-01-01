 
Personal Finance, 12th ed.

The journey to financial freedom starts here! Kapoor/Dlabay/Hughes/Hart's market-leading Personal Finance provides practical guidance on how students can achieve peace of mind with regard to their financial situation. It provides many financial planning tools to help students identify and evaluate choices as well as understand the consequences of decisions in terms of opportunity costs. And now, McGraw-Hill Connect empowers students by continually adapting to deliver precisely what they need, when they need it, and how they need it, so your class time is more engaging and effective.

1259720683

2016

McGraw-Hill Professional Publishing

Dubuque, Iowa

Finance

