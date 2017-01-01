Description

Paint & Polish finds visual inspiration in the microeconomic culture of Hispanic and African-American nail artists living in the Northwest Side of Chicago. Thriving on its own terms, their economy shares joy equally between client and producer. Jackie Blue, Loretta Gonzalez, Alexis, Yara Fernandez and Glynnus Alexander make up the core group of shop owners; the community of salons comprises mothers and daughters who have found long-term financial stability through craftsmanship and entrepreneurship. Included in this striking softcover volume are oral histories, conversations with the nail artists, and their portraits by Chicago based photographer Helen Maurene Cooper (b,1980). Inspired by these sources and interested in the intersection of race, class and feminism, Cooper’s rich color images and documentary style open a gateway to concerns shared by both photography and the nail art scene, such as gesture, self-expression and labor. Included are writings by Ryan Kenneth Blocker, Roula Seikaly and Patricia Reed.