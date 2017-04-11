Abstract

When an image is taken while subjected to a temperature gradient, the image undergoes geometric distortion due to turbulence. One can develop and run an algorithm against a turbulent image sequence in order to remove distortion. Over an 8-week program this summer, my research team for the San Diego State University REU Program worked on developing algorithms to address such problems. I will present our exploration of various approaches and techniques of image processing, such as lucky region and super-resolution.