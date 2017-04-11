 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Presentation Title

Image Processing and Restoration under Atmospheric Turbulence

Location

Meyer Auditorium

Abstract

When an image is taken while subjected to a temperature gradient, the image undergoes geometric distortion due to turbulence. One can develop and run an algorithm against a turbulent image sequence in order to remove distortion. Over an 8-week program this summer, my research team for the San Diego State University REU Program worked on developing algorithms to address such problems. I will present our exploration of various approaches and techniques of image processing, such as lucky region and super-resolution.

Presentation Type

Individual Presentation

Start Date

4-11-2017 10:30 AM

End Date

4-11-2017 11:45 AM

Panel

Scientific Studies

Field of Study for Presentation

Mathematics, Computer Science

No downloadable materials are available for this event.

Share

Import Event to Google Calendar

COinS
 
Apr 11th, 10:30 AM Apr 11th, 11:45 AM

Image Processing and Restoration under Atmospheric Turbulence

Meyer Auditorium

When an image is taken while subjected to a temperature gradient, the image undergoes geometric distortion due to turbulence. One can develop and run an algorithm against a turbulent image sequence in order to remove distortion. Over an 8-week program this summer, my research team for the San Diego State University REU Program worked on developing algorithms to address such problems. I will present our exploration of various approaches and techniques of image processing, such as lucky region and super-resolution.

 
 