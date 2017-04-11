2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Image Processing and Restoration under Atmospheric Turbulence
Meyer Auditorium
When an image is taken while subjected to a temperature gradient, the image undergoes geometric distortion due to turbulence. One can develop and run an algorithm against a turbulent image sequence in order to remove distortion. Over an 8-week program this summer, my research team for the San Diego State University REU Program worked on developing algorithms to address such problems. I will present our exploration of various approaches and techniques of image processing, such as lucky region and super-resolution.
Individual Presentation
4-11-2017 10:30 AM
4-11-2017 11:45 AM
Scientific Studies
Mathematics, Computer Science
