How can the demolition of a cultural landscape affect nearby sites and influence our views of ruins and abandonment? Based on an archaeological survey of the ruins of Barat College in Lake Forest, findings show the material culture at the site of the College’s Sacred Heart Cemetery suggest the cemetery has fallen into the processes of forgetting, ruination, and deterioration. We can see how historical-cultural information usually present in cemeteries becomes lost as maintenance is forsaken, turning cemeteries into relics in their own right. Not all cemeteries are places of commemoration and remembrance, some become spaces of abandonment and decay.

Apr 11th, 10:30 AM

Apr 11th, 11:45 AM

Abandonment, Ruination, and Deterioration: Archaeology of Barat College of the Sacred Heart Cemetery

Skybox

