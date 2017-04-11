 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Presentation Title

Abandonment, Ruination, and Deterioration: Archaeology of Barat College of the Sacred Heart Cemetery

Location

Skybox

Abstract

How can the demolition of a cultural landscape affect nearby sites and influence our views of ruins and abandonment? Based on an archaeological survey of the ruins of Barat College in Lake Forest, findings show the material culture at the site of the College’s Sacred Heart Cemetery suggest the cemetery has fallen into the processes of forgetting, ruination, and deterioration. We can see how historical-cultural information usually present in cemeteries becomes lost as maintenance is forsaken, turning cemeteries into relics in their own right. Not all cemeteries are places of commemoration and remembrance, some become spaces of abandonment and decay.

Presentation Type

Individual Presentation

Start Date

4-11-2017 10:30 AM

End Date

4-11-2017 11:45 AM

Panel

Archaeology of Now

Field of Study for Presentation

American Studies, Sociology and Anthropology, History

No downloadable materials are available for this event.

Share

Import Event to Google Calendar

COinS
 
Apr 11th, 10:30 AM Apr 11th, 11:45 AM

Abandonment, Ruination, and Deterioration: Archaeology of Barat College of the Sacred Heart Cemetery

Skybox

How can the demolition of a cultural landscape affect nearby sites and influence our views of ruins and abandonment? Based on an archaeological survey of the ruins of Barat College in Lake Forest, findings show the material culture at the site of the College’s Sacred Heart Cemetery suggest the cemetery has fallen into the processes of forgetting, ruination, and deterioration. We can see how historical-cultural information usually present in cemeteries becomes lost as maintenance is forsaken, turning cemeteries into relics in their own right. Not all cemeteries are places of commemoration and remembrance, some become spaces of abandonment and decay.

 
 