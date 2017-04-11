2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
RoSCAs: Bridging the Gap Between Moneylenders and Moneyguards
Location
Library First Floor
Abstract
People in over 70 countries participate in rotating savings and credit associations (RoSCAs) to avoid high-cost informal financial services. Moneylenders in Bangaldesh, India, Malaysia, Nepal, and the Philippines can be exploitive, charging annual interest rates sometimes exceeding 1000 percent. Moneyguards in Ghana will hold a person's savings; however, savers often pay a fee as high as ten percent of the value of their savings. With nearly two billion people lacking access to formal banking services, RoSCAs provide households and entrepreneurs with an low-cost opportunity to save and borrow within their community.
Presentation Type
Individual Presentation
Start Date
4-11-2017 10:30 AM
End Date
4-11-2017 11:45 AM
Panel
Financial Services in Developing Economies
Field of Study for Presentation
Area Studies, Asian Studies, Business, Finance, International Relations
