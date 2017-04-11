2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
FinTech Opportunities in Eastern Europe
Location
Library First Floor
Abstract
In many geographic regions, the use of mobile banking apps is increasing to expand financial inclusion, enhance economic development, and improve quality of life. While great potential exists in Bulgaria, Estonia, Moldova, Romania, and Ukraine, only limited use of fintech (financial technology) has occurred. This slow acceptance of digital finance is partially explained by a limited phone culture and the political environment in these countries. In contrast, Kenya and South Africa have experienced extensive use of fintech for savings, loans, and transfers of digital funds.
Presentation Type
Individual Presentation
Start Date
4-11-2017 10:30 AM
End Date
4-11-2017 11:45 AM
Panel
Financial Services in Developing Economies
Field of Study for Presentation
Business, Finance, Area Studies, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, International Relations
