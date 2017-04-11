Abstract

In many geographic regions, the use of mobile banking apps is increasing to expand financial inclusion, enhance economic development, and improve quality of life. While great potential exists in Bulgaria, Estonia, Moldova, Romania, and Ukraine, only limited use of fintech (financial technology) has occurred. This slow acceptance of digital finance is partially explained by a limited phone culture and the political environment in these countries. In contrast, Kenya and South Africa have experienced extensive use of fintech for savings, loans, and transfers of digital funds.