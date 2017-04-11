 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Presentation Title

Cooperative Business Models for Economic Development

Location

Library First Floor

Abstract

Cooperatives are jointly-owned, democratically-operated enterprises that provide an alternative to for-profit companies. Challenging the concerns of limited access to goods and services, a lack of entrepreneurial activity, and corporate market dominance, cooperatives address economic, social, and cultural needs in a community. In Bologna, Italy, coops provide 85 percent of social services and account for 30 percent of GDP in the region. In Cuba, cooperatives are expanding economic opportunities as more than 300 were recently established. Coops in India produce nearly half of the country's sugar. Credit unions, which are financial cooperatives, offer banking services to over 200 million people worldwide.

Presentation Type

Individual Presentation

Start Date

4-11-2017 10:30 AM

End Date

4-11-2017 11:45 AM

Panel

Financial Services in Developing Economies

Field of Study for Presentation

Area Studies, Asian Studies, Business, Economics, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, International Relations, Latin American Studies

