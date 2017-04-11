Abstract

Cooperatives are jointly-owned, democratically-operated enterprises that provide an alternative to for-profit companies. Challenging the concerns of limited access to goods and services, a lack of entrepreneurial activity, and corporate market dominance, cooperatives address economic, social, and cultural needs in a community. In Bologna, Italy, coops provide 85 percent of social services and account for 30 percent of GDP in the region. In Cuba, cooperatives are expanding economic opportunities as more than 300 were recently established. Coops in India produce nearly half of the country's sugar. Credit unions, which are financial cooperatives, offer banking services to over 200 million people worldwide.