2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
New Chromium, Cobalt, and Nickel Thiophosphates by Ionothermal Synthesis
Meyer Auditorium
Three new materials have been synthesized by the reaction of a metal, phosphorous, and sulfur powder in a liquid salt known as an ionic liquid. Ionic liquids are environmentally-friendly solvents used to make new compounds that cannot be made by other means. The elemental powder mixtures were combined with the ionic liquid, heated to various temperatures, and then slowly cooled. The products were crystalline structures that could be analyzed. The cobalt and chromium anions, [Co(Co(P3S8)2)2]4– and [Cr(P3S9)2]3–, are the first of their kind to be synthesized by these types of reactions. The nickel compound, [PMIM]2[Ni(P2S8)2], is the first example of a compound synthesized from a previously unexplored ionic liquid, PMIMBF4 (PMIM = 1-propyl-3-methyl-imidazolium).
4-11-2017 2:30 PM
4-11-2017 3:45 PM
Chemistry
