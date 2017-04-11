2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
Ionothermal Synthesis and Characterization of Two New Iron Thiophosphates
Location
Meyer Auditorium
Abstract
Two new iron thiophosphate anions, [Fe(P2S8)2]2– and [FeP7S16]–, were synthesized in two different ionic liquids. These new anions have different iron to phosphorous to sulfur ratios than any known compounds with these same elements. The [Fe(P2S8)2]2– anion is very similar to a nickel-containing anion previously prepared in our laboratory, but the [FeP7S16]– anion is entirely new and not completely resolved. Although it is unlikely these compounds have commercial application, the implications of this basic research to renewable energy will be discussed.
Presentation Type
Poster
Start Date
4-11-2017 2:30 PM
End Date
4-11-2017 3:45 PM
Panel
Posters
Field of Study for Presentation
Chemistry
No downloadable materials are available for this event.
Ionothermal Synthesis and Characterization of Two New Iron Thiophosphates
Meyer Auditorium
Two new iron thiophosphate anions, [Fe(P2S8)2]2– and [FeP7S16]–, were synthesized in two different ionic liquids. These new anions have different iron to phosphorous to sulfur ratios than any known compounds with these same elements. The [Fe(P2S8)2]2– anion is very similar to a nickel-containing anion previously prepared in our laboratory, but the [FeP7S16]– anion is entirely new and not completely resolved. Although it is unlikely these compounds have commercial application, the implications of this basic research to renewable energy will be discussed.