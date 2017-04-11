Two new iron thiophosphate anions, [Fe(P 2 S 8 ) 2 ] 2– and [FeP 7 S 16 ] – , were synthesized in two different ionic liquids. These new anions have different iron to phosphorous to sulfur ratios than any known compounds with these same elements. The [Fe(P 2 S 8 ) 2 ] 2– anion is very similar to a nickel-containing anion previously prepared in our laboratory, but the [FeP 7 S 16 ] – anion is entirely new and not completely resolved. Although it is unlikely these compounds have commercial application, the implications of this basic research to renewable energy will be discussed.

Apr 11th, 2:30 PM

Apr 11th, 3:45 PM

Ionothermal Synthesis and Characterization of Two New Iron Thiophosphates

Meyer Auditorium