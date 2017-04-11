2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
The Impact of Political Structure and Governmental Organization on Economic Development
Location
Library Basement
Abstract
Liberal democratic countries in the West employ a variety of mechanisms to encourage authoritarian regimes to embrace liberal democratic governance, arguing that political freedoms best ensure domestic tranquility and prosperity. In recent time especially, however, some new democracies have struggled economically whereas some authoritarian regimes have seen sustained and impressive rates of economic growth and higher development. This paper rejects the notion that economic performance is a function of regime type, with democracies outperforming autocracies. It argues instead that a country’s economic development is result of a specific set of political elements and government activities – not regime type per se.
Presentation Type
Individual Presentation
Start Date
4-11-2017 9:00 AM
End Date
4-11-2017 10:15 AM
Panel
International Economic Development
Field of Study for Presentation
Economics, International Relations
