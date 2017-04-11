A major regulator of body size in animals is developmental nutrition, which acts through the insulin- and TOR-signaling pathways to regulate growth rate and duration. Whilst we know much about how dietary quantity affects body size and insulin-signaling, we know very little about the impact of diet quality. Here we compare and contrast the effect of changes in dietary caloric value versus protein-to-carbohydrate ratio on the genetic mechanisms that regulate body size in Drosophila melanogaster. We reared flies from first to third larval instar on one of 24 diets that varied in their concentration and ratio of proteins and carbohydrates, and measured the expression of genes that activate or are activated by the insulin- and TOR-signaling pathways. Our data indicate that activity of the insulin- and TOR-signaling pathways responds primarily to changes in protein level but not to changes in carbohydrate level. These data suggest that diet quality impacts body size principally through changes in the quantity of a single macronutrient: protein.

Apr 11th, 9:00 AM

Apr 11th, 10:15 AM

Quality or quantity? The effect of dietary composition on nutritional-signaling in Drosophila larvae

Meyer Auditorium

