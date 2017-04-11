The necessity for renewable energy sources such as solar energy is increasing as the risks associated with climate change and the burning of fossil fuels for energy are becoming more serious. The depletion of fossil fuel resources will lead an energy crisis worldwide if alternative energy sources are not fully developed. This study aims to look at the potential for solar energy for electricity usage on Lake Forest College’s campus in both technical and market terms. Solar energy was selected as the focus due to its practicality and simplicity. A solar panel was installed on the roof of Carnegie Hall and connected to a multi-meter that took readings on both volts and amps to get total output in watts. The data, which is still being collected, will be converted into kWh and compared to the campus’s monthly, year-round, and historical electricity consumption and cost. In addition, regression analysis on the total output of the solar panel in relation to cloud coverage, average temperature, and hours of daylight will help to explain the technical potential in greater detail. As of now, no conclusions have been made.

Apr 11th, 1:00 PM

Apr 11th, 2:15 PM

The Technical and Market Potential for Solar Energy on Lake Forest College's Campus

Meyer Auditorium

The necessity for renewable energy sources such as solar energy is increasing as the risks associated with climate change and the burning of fossil fuels for energy are becoming more serious. The depletion of fossil fuel resources will lead an energy crisis worldwide if alternative energy sources are not fully developed. This study aims to look at the potential for solar energy for electricity usage on Lake Forest College’s campus in both technical and market terms. Solar energy was selected as the focus due to its practicality and simplicity. A solar panel was installed on the roof of Carnegie Hall and connected to a multi-meter that took readings on both volts and amps to get total output in watts. The data, which is still being collected, will be converted into kWh and compared to the campus’s monthly, year-round, and historical electricity consumption and cost. In addition, regression analysis on the total output of the solar panel in relation to cloud coverage, average temperature, and hours of daylight will help to explain the technical potential in greater detail. As of now, no conclusions have been made.