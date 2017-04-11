China’s recent economic growth has turned the country into one of the major players in the global economy. However, the benefits of that growth have not been evenly distributed among the population. As the growth rate is losing its double-digit power, the economy is transitioning into innovation-driven growth that prioritizes science and technology development over mass production. This paper explores the extent to which the diffusion of innovation will improve the distribution of the benefits of economic growth across provinces in China.

The Effect of Innovation on China's Distribution of Income

