 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Presentation Title

The Correlation of Development and Westernization: A Case Study of Korea

Student Presenter(s) and Advisor

Kent GroteFollow
Hanna Chang, Lake Forest CollegeFollow

Location

Library Basement

Abstract

While South Korea is considered a successful example of development, the development process for South Korea mirrors the economic and political attitudes of the west and, more particularly, the United States. A closer examination of South Korea’s economic success provides insights into a significant opportunity cost of that success: the loss of the Korean national identity. My presentation will demonstrate this through the use of historical context and cultural analogies, as well as through the application of generally accepted economic theories and measurements of development.

Presentation Type

Individual Presentation

Start Date

4-11-2017 9:00 AM

End Date

4-11-2017 10:15 AM

Panel

International Economic Development

Field of Study for Presentation

Economics

No downloadable materials are available for this event.

Share

Import Event to Google Calendar

COinS
 
Apr 11th, 9:00 AM Apr 11th, 10:15 AM

The Correlation of Development and Westernization: A Case Study of Korea

Library Basement

While South Korea is considered a successful example of development, the development process for South Korea mirrors the economic and political attitudes of the west and, more particularly, the United States. A closer examination of South Korea’s economic success provides insights into a significant opportunity cost of that success: the loss of the Korean national identity. My presentation will demonstrate this through the use of historical context and cultural analogies, as well as through the application of generally accepted economic theories and measurements of development.

 
 