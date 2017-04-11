2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
The Correlation of Development and Westernization: A Case Study of Korea
Library Basement
While South Korea is considered a successful example of development, the development process for South Korea mirrors the economic and political attitudes of the west and, more particularly, the United States. A closer examination of South Korea’s economic success provides insights into a significant opportunity cost of that success: the loss of the Korean national identity. My presentation will demonstrate this through the use of historical context and cultural analogies, as well as through the application of generally accepted economic theories and measurements of development.
Individual Presentation
4-11-2017 9:00 AM
4-11-2017 10:15 AM
International Economic Development
Economics
