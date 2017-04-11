The combination of Trump's divisive rhetoric and the changing patterns in mass media constituted a lack of awareness amongst American voters, giving rise to American populism and a Trump Presidency. Primary sources are presented to show the viewers an accurate depiction of how events leading up to the election of President Donald J. Trump transpired. The intention is to show not only what happened, but also why it happened.

Apr 11th, 10:30 AM

Apr 11th, 11:45 AM

When Donald Beat Hillary: Implications of the Rhetoric that Changed the World

Library Basement

The combination of Trump's divisive rhetoric and the changing patterns in mass media constituted a lack of awareness amongst American voters, giving rise to American populism and a Trump Presidency. Primary sources are presented to show the viewers an accurate depiction of how events leading up to the election of President Donald J. Trump transpired. The intention is to show not only what happened, but also why it happened.