 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Presentation Title

When Donald Beat Hillary: Implications of the Rhetoric that Changed the World

Location

Library Basement

Abstract

The combination of Trump's divisive rhetoric and the changing patterns in mass media constituted a lack of awareness amongst American voters, giving rise to American populism and a Trump Presidency. Primary sources are presented to show the viewers an accurate depiction of how events leading up to the election of President Donald J. Trump transpired. The intention is to show not only what happened, but also why it happened.

Presentation Type

Demonstration

Start Date

4-11-2017 10:30 AM

End Date

4-11-2017 11:45 AM

Panel

Presidential Politics

Field of Study for Presentation

Communication

