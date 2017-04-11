2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
When Donald Beat Hillary: Implications of the Rhetoric that Changed the World
Location
Library Basement
Abstract
The combination of Trump's divisive rhetoric and the changing patterns in mass media constituted a lack of awareness amongst American voters, giving rise to American populism and a Trump Presidency. Primary sources are presented to show the viewers an accurate depiction of how events leading up to the election of President Donald J. Trump transpired. The intention is to show not only what happened, but also why it happened.
Presentation Type
Demonstration
Start Date
4-11-2017 10:30 AM
End Date
4-11-2017 11:45 AM
Panel
Presidential Politics
Field of Study for Presentation
Communication
No downloadable materials are available for this event.
When Donald Beat Hillary: Implications of the Rhetoric that Changed the World
Library Basement
The combination of Trump's divisive rhetoric and the changing patterns in mass media constituted a lack of awareness amongst American voters, giving rise to American populism and a Trump Presidency. Primary sources are presented to show the viewers an accurate depiction of how events leading up to the election of President Donald J. Trump transpired. The intention is to show not only what happened, but also why it happened.