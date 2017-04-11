A green, or “living” roof is one that is at least partially covered with vegetation and a growing medium. Relatively few studies have investigated patterns of arthropod diversity on these rooftops over extended time periods. My research intends to fill that gap in knowledge by showing how the arthropod community on eight urban green rooftops varies in abundance and diversity over a four year timespan. I predict that these arthropods will mimic island colonizers; highly mobile groups of arthropods such as spiders should have higher abundance and diversity than low-mobility groups like springtails.

Apr 11th, 1:00 PM

Apr 11th, 2:15 PM

Long Term Abundance and Diversity Patterns of Arthropods on Urban Green Rooftops

Meyer Auditorium

