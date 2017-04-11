2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
Long Term Abundance and Diversity Patterns of Arthropods on Urban Green Rooftops
Location
Meyer Auditorium
Abstract
A green, or “living” roof is one that is at least partially covered with vegetation and a growing medium. Relatively few studies have investigated patterns of arthropod diversity on these rooftops over extended time periods. My research intends to fill that gap in knowledge by showing how the arthropod community on eight urban green rooftops varies in abundance and diversity over a four year timespan. I predict that these arthropods will mimic island colonizers; highly mobile groups of arthropods such as spiders should have higher abundance and diversity than low-mobility groups like springtails.
Presentation Type
Individual Presentation
Start Date
4-11-2017 1:00 PM
End Date
4-11-2017 2:15 PM
Panel
Environmental Issues
Field of Study for Presentation
Biology
No downloadable materials are available for this event.
Long Term Abundance and Diversity Patterns of Arthropods on Urban Green Rooftops
Meyer Auditorium
A green, or “living” roof is one that is at least partially covered with vegetation and a growing medium. Relatively few studies have investigated patterns of arthropod diversity on these rooftops over extended time periods. My research intends to fill that gap in knowledge by showing how the arthropod community on eight urban green rooftops varies in abundance and diversity over a four year timespan. I predict that these arthropods will mimic island colonizers; highly mobile groups of arthropods such as spiders should have higher abundance and diversity than low-mobility groups like springtails.