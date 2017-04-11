2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
The Obama Effect: Black Entrepreneurs on the Rise
Location
Library First Floor
Abstract
This senior thesis will analyze the different paths and methods that black entrepreneurs must take in order remain competitive and innovative as a minority within the marketplace. Various forms of “glass ceilings” that exist for black entrepreneurs will be identified and evaluated. Subsequently, an in-depth analysis of President Obama’s social, political, and economic policies will be examined to determine their impact on black businesses. This thesis will develop a new model of entrepreneurship using information gathered from primary sources on the experiences and successes of black entrepreneurs and pubic leaders.
Presentation Type
Individual Presentation
Start Date
4-11-2017 1:00 PM
End Date
4-11-2017 2:15 PM
Panel
Contemporary Issues
Field of Study for Presentation
Business, Entrepreneurship and Innovation
No downloadable materials are available for this event.
The Obama Effect: Black Entrepreneurs on the Rise
Library First Floor
This senior thesis will analyze the different paths and methods that black entrepreneurs must take in order remain competitive and innovative as a minority within the marketplace. Various forms of “glass ceilings” that exist for black entrepreneurs will be identified and evaluated. Subsequently, an in-depth analysis of President Obama’s social, political, and economic policies will be examined to determine their impact on black businesses. This thesis will develop a new model of entrepreneurship using information gathered from primary sources on the experiences and successes of black entrepreneurs and pubic leaders.