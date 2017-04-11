This senior thesis will analyze the different paths and methods that black entrepreneurs must take in order remain competitive and innovative as a minority within the marketplace. Various forms of “glass ceilings” that exist for black entrepreneurs will be identified and evaluated. Subsequently, an in-depth analysis of President Obama’s social, political, and economic policies will be examined to determine their impact on black businesses. This thesis will develop a new model of entrepreneurship using information gathered from primary sources on the experiences and successes of black entrepreneurs and pubic leaders.

Apr 11th, 1:00 PM

Apr 11th, 2:15 PM

The Obama Effect: Black Entrepreneurs on the Rise

Library First Floor

