 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Presentation Title

The Obama Effect: Black Entrepreneurs on the Rise

Location

Library First Floor

Abstract

This senior thesis will analyze the different paths and methods that black entrepreneurs must take in order remain competitive and innovative as a minority within the marketplace. Various forms of “glass ceilings” that exist for black entrepreneurs will be identified and evaluated. Subsequently, an in-depth analysis of President Obama’s social, political, and economic policies will be examined to determine their impact on black businesses. This thesis will develop a new model of entrepreneurship using information gathered from primary sources on the experiences and successes of black entrepreneurs and pubic leaders.

Presentation Type

Individual Presentation

Start Date

4-11-2017 1:00 PM

End Date

4-11-2017 2:15 PM

Panel

Contemporary Issues

Field of Study for Presentation

Business, Entrepreneurship and Innovation

