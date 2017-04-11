The Monica Lewinsky scandal is one of the most high-profile and impactful scandals in American political history that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. In this paper, I argue that the Lewinsky scandal changed the American media landscape. I will do so by examining previous political sex scandals and the manner they were reported and dealt with by the news media. I will use this background to examine various changes in the news media that correlated with the reporting of the Lewinsky scandal. I will also look at examples post-Lewinsky scandal to support my claim that the Lewinsky scandal changed the America media landscape.

An Affair in the White House: How the Monica Lewinsky Scandal Changed the American Media Landscape

The Monica Lewinsky scandal is one of the most high-profile and impactful scandals in American political history that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. In this paper, I argue that the Lewinsky scandal changed the American media landscape. I will do so by examining previous political sex scandals and the manner they were reported and dealt with by the news media. I will use this background to examine various changes in the news media that correlated with the reporting of the Lewinsky scandal. I will also look at examples post-Lewinsky scandal to support my claim that the Lewinsky scandal changed the America media landscape.