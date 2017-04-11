2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
Can the past predict the future: Use of the Monte Carlo Simulation to value American, European and Asian options
Location
Skybox
Abstract
Scholars in Quantitative Finance agree that the Monte Carlo Simulation is the appropriate valuation technique for European, American and Asian options. They argue it is possible to see that the Monte Carlo Simulation offers efficient and accurate valuation of collateral and callable bonds. There is lack of empirical research, however, on individual stock valuation using the Monte Carlo Simulation. This thesis will attempt to fill this void by using Monte Carlo Simulations in the valuation of financial instruments (stock, stock indices and options) to compare their relative predictive powers.
Presentation Type
Individual Presentation
Start Date
4-11-2017 2:30 PM
End Date
4-11-2017 3:45 PM
Panel
Empirical Modeling in Finance
Field of Study for Presentation
Finance
No downloadable materials are available for this event.
