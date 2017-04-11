 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Inelastic Collapse: Simple Physics Leads to Infinite Collisions

Meyer Auditorium

In general physics courses, students study collisions between two objects. In every such collision total momentum is conserved. In inelastic collisions, the kinetic energy is not conserved. The loss of kinetic energy is characterized by the coefficient of restitution. In systems with more than two particles, there is the possibility of multiple collisions, each one governed by the same laws learned in general physics. Surprisingly, there exist simple model systems which experience an infinite number of collisions in a finite time. This phenomenon is known as inelastic collapse. This thesis project considers systems of four point particles moving in one dimension with inelastic collisions between the particles. We will present results of computer simulations and analytical work to determine the initial conditions and coefficient of restitution necessary for inelastic collapse in these systems.

Individual Presentation

4-11-2017 10:30 AM

4-11-2017 11:45 AM

Scientific Studies

Physics

Apr 11th, 10:30 AM Apr 11th, 11:45 AM

