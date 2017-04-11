2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy for Dye Detection
Meyer Auditorium
Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) is a powerful tool for detecting dyes in cultural heritage materials. However, it is very difficult to detect a mixture of dyes using SERS. In this work, optimal experimental parameters were determined to identify carminic acid and indigo in a mixed dye solution. The effect of pH and laser wavelengths will be discussed. The results will give insight into adsorption of dyes on gold nanoparticle surfaces and SERS protocols for mixture detection.
Individual Presentation
4-11-2017 10:30 AM
4-11-2017 11:45 AM
Scientific Studies
Chemistry
