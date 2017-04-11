Abstract

Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) is a powerful tool for detecting dyes in cultural heritage materials. However, it is very difficult to detect a mixture of dyes using SERS. In this work, optimal experimental parameters were determined to identify carminic acid and indigo in a mixed dye solution. The effect of pH and laser wavelengths will be discussed. The results will give insight into adsorption of dyes on gold nanoparticle surfaces and SERS protocols for mixture detection.