 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Presentation Title

Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy for Dye Detection

Location

Meyer Auditorium

Abstract

Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) is a powerful tool for detecting dyes in cultural heritage materials. However, it is very difficult to detect a mixture of dyes using SERS. In this work, optimal experimental parameters were determined to identify carminic acid and indigo in a mixed dye solution. The effect of pH and laser wavelengths will be discussed. The results will give insight into adsorption of dyes on gold nanoparticle surfaces and SERS protocols for mixture detection.

Presentation Type

Individual Presentation

Start Date

4-11-2017 10:30 AM

End Date

4-11-2017 11:45 AM

Panel

Scientific Studies

Field of Study for Presentation

Chemistry

