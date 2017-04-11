 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Mementoes and Transitional Objects in Lake Forest College Dormitories

Skybox

Matriculation at Lake Forest College is a form of displacement. Students transport their culture from home through the medium of objects; some to be used for personal comfort, some imbued with emotion, cultural significance and personal identity. In the dormitories, the resident becomes the artist, and the object becomes the material part of the person. Investigation was applied to three dormitory dwellings by means of a survey and a photographic mapping of all objects in each room. Artifacts were subdivided into two major groups, utilitarian and gonfalon (banners). This analysis provides a greater understanding of the process of identity creation.

Individual Presentation

4-11-2017 10:30 AM

4-11-2017 11:45 AM

Archaeology of Now

American Studies, Sociology and Anthropology, History

