 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Presentation Title

Carbon Sequestration in Green Roof Systems

Location

Meyer Auditorium

Abstract

We compared the potential for C sequestration in a green roof system and a restored prairie garden. We analyzed soil aggregate abundance and C and N content, and leaf C and N content. We found higher proportions of macroaggregates in green roof soils compared to prairie soil. We also found higher proportions of microaggregates and particulates in prairie soil. Carbon levels were higher in prairie soil for most aggregate fractions, while N levels were largely similar between sites. We concluded that the green roof we examined did not appear to have a large capacity for C sequestration.

Presentation Type

Poster

Start Date

4-11-2017 2:30 PM

End Date

4-11-2017 3:45 PM

Panel

Posters

Field of Study for Presentation

Biology, Environmental Studies

No downloadable materials are available for this event.

Share

Import Event to Google Calendar

COinS
 
Apr 11th, 2:30 PM Apr 11th, 3:45 PM

Carbon Sequestration in Green Roof Systems

Meyer Auditorium

We compared the potential for C sequestration in a green roof system and a restored prairie garden. We analyzed soil aggregate abundance and C and N content, and leaf C and N content. We found higher proportions of macroaggregates in green roof soils compared to prairie soil. We also found higher proportions of microaggregates and particulates in prairie soil. Carbon levels were higher in prairie soil for most aggregate fractions, while N levels were largely similar between sites. We concluded that the green roof we examined did not appear to have a large capacity for C sequestration.

 
 