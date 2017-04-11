2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
Carbon Sequestration in Green Roof Systems
Location
Meyer Auditorium
Abstract
We compared the potential for C sequestration in a green roof system and a restored prairie garden. We analyzed soil aggregate abundance and C and N content, and leaf C and N content. We found higher proportions of macroaggregates in green roof soils compared to prairie soil. We also found higher proportions of microaggregates and particulates in prairie soil. Carbon levels were higher in prairie soil for most aggregate fractions, while N levels were largely similar between sites. We concluded that the green roof we examined did not appear to have a large capacity for C sequestration.
Presentation Type
Poster
Start Date
4-11-2017 2:30 PM
End Date
4-11-2017 3:45 PM
Panel
Posters
Field of Study for Presentation
Biology, Environmental Studies
No downloadable materials are available for this event.
Carbon Sequestration in Green Roof Systems
Meyer Auditorium
We compared the potential for C sequestration in a green roof system and a restored prairie garden. We analyzed soil aggregate abundance and C and N content, and leaf C and N content. We found higher proportions of macroaggregates in green roof soils compared to prairie soil. We also found higher proportions of microaggregates and particulates in prairie soil. Carbon levels were higher in prairie soil for most aggregate fractions, while N levels were largely similar between sites. We concluded that the green roof we examined did not appear to have a large capacity for C sequestration.