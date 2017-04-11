Abstract

We compared the potential for C sequestration in a green roof system and a restored prairie garden. We analyzed soil aggregate abundance and C and N content, and leaf C and N content. We found higher proportions of macroaggregates in green roof soils compared to prairie soil. We also found higher proportions of microaggregates and particulates in prairie soil. Carbon levels were higher in prairie soil for most aggregate fractions, while N levels were largely similar between sites. We concluded that the green roof we examined did not appear to have a large capacity for C sequestration.