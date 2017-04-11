2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
Charismatic Airwaves: How Pentecostal Christianity’s Mass Mediation of Religion has Enabled it to Rapidly Spread through Ghana and Nigeria
Location
Library First Floor
Abstract
Media liberalization policies in Ghana and Nigeria has enabled a widespread expansion of Pentecostal media. Given these countries’ religious histories, this is an intriguing phenomenon. This paper discusses the Pentecostal groups’ use of mass media such as film, television, and radio to increase their audiences. Mass media Pentecostalism has driven the rapid growth of the religious movement in recent years. By examining different studies on the use and effects of Pentecostal programming in these countries, a clear connection can be seen between the availability and content of media, and the rapid growth of Pentecostal religion in both Ghana and Nigeria.
Presentation Type
Individual Presentation
Start Date
4-11-2017 9:00 AM
End Date
4-11-2017 10:15 AM
Panel
Exploring Faith
Field of Study for Presentation
Religion, Area Studies
