 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Identifying Standards and Marketing Techniques in Non-denominational Christian Congregations

Library First Floor

One of the ways in which non-domination congregations market themselves is by claiming they have no “identifiable standards”. When comparing Willow Creek to another super mega church, like Vineyard Movement, that self identifies as neocharismatic evangelical Christian denominational, these “identifiable standards” within non-denominations become apparent. These Christian mega churches self identify differently to the masses. I will examine their doctrine, policy, and worship to show their similarities. By comparing I argue non-denominations such as Willow Creek do have “identifiable standards” that we see in denominations and as a result formalize an external direction, which is often denied.

Individual Presentation

4-11-2017 9:00 AM

4-11-2017 10:15 AM

Exploring Faith

Religion

