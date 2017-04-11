Due to the heavy influence of religion through history, the social stigmas surrounding atheism are overwhelmingly negative. It is a movement inspired by reason and sustained by science, a foil to religion, dominating religious, political, economic, and philosophical discourse. Recently, New Atheism has emerged as a strong opposition to theism and organized religion. It begs the question: Can atheism become manifested into religion? This presentation provide s a definition of religion to analyze atheism and explains classical atheism and the New Atheist movement. It will provide an introduction to the Humanist and Ethical Culture traditions, in hopes of finding an answer.

Apr 11th, 9:00 AM

Apr 11th, 10:15 AM

Religion Without G-d: Is It Possible?

Library First Floor

Due to the heavy influence of religion through history, the social stigmas surrounding atheism are overwhelmingly negative. It is a movement inspired by reason and sustained by science, a foil to religion, dominating religious, political, economic, and philosophical discourse. Recently, New Atheism has emerged as a strong opposition to theism and organized religion. It begs the question: Can atheism become manifested into religion? This presentation provides a definition of religion to analyze atheism and explains classical atheism and the New Atheist movement. It will provide an introduction to the Humanist and Ethical Culture traditions, in hopes of finding an answer.