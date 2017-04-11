We will explore the complex relationship between animals and humans, across cultures and historical periods, by analyzing some of our complex relationships with rats and dogs. In many cultural contexts, dogs and rats are seen as nuisances or pests. Additionally, these animals are used as tools for humans in scientific research and product development. Likewise, both rats and dogs are commonly served as food in numerous cultures. Nevertheless, at certain times in certain cultures, specifically in developed countries, humans have the luxury of enjoying and caring for these animals as pets. This ironic, confusing relationship between humans and rats and dogs demonstrates the inconsistency and uncertainty surrounding our relationships to animals in general.

Apr 11th, 9:00 AM

Apr 11th, 10:15 AM

From Pest to Pet: The Evolution of the Animal/ Human Relationship

Meyer Auditorium

We will explore the complex relationship between animals and humans, across cultures and historical periods, by analyzing some of our complex relationships with rats and dogs. In many cultural contexts, dogs and rats are seen as nuisances or pests. Additionally, these animals are used as tools for humans in scientific research and product development. Likewise, both rats and dogs are commonly served as food in numerous cultures. Nevertheless, at certain times in certain cultures, specifically in developed countries, humans have the luxury of enjoying and caring for these animals as pets. This ironic, confusing relationship between humans and rats and dogs demonstrates the inconsistency and uncertainty surrounding our relationships to animals in general.