2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
Original Student Music
Location
Calvin Durand Study Hall
Abstract
This panel presents original compositions and arrangements by four Music Majors in a variety of media and formats.
Presentation Type
Performance
Start Date
4-11-2017 1:00 PM
End Date
4-10-2017 2:15 PM
Panel
Musical Performances
Field of Study for Presentation
Music
No downloadable materials are available for this event.
Apr 11th, 1:00 PM Apr 10th, 2:15 PM
Original Student Music
Calvin Durand Study Hall
This panel presents original compositions and arrangements by four Music Majors in a variety of media and formats.