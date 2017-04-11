 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Presentation Title

Original Student Music

Location

Calvin Durand Study Hall

Abstract

This panel presents original compositions and arrangements by four Music Majors in a variety of media and formats.

Presentation Type

Performance

Start Date

4-11-2017 1:00 PM

End Date

4-10-2017 2:15 PM

Panel

Musical Performances

Field of Study for Presentation

Music

No downloadable materials are available for this event.

Share

Import Event to Google Calendar

COinS
 
Apr 11th, 1:00 PM Apr 10th, 2:15 PM

Original Student Music

Calvin Durand Study Hall

This panel presents original compositions and arrangements by four Music Majors in a variety of media and formats.

 
 