2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
An Introduction to Survival Analysis
Location
Skybox
Abstract
“Survival analysis” is an area of statistics that focuses on methods for analyzing the time it takes for a particular event of interest to occur. Examples of such data include the time it takes for a patient to heal following the application of a given treatment or the time it takes for an individual to lose 5 pounds following the start of a new diet. In this presentation, I will discuss some unique challenges that must be addressed in order to effectively analyze this type of data. I will also discuss some strategies that overcome these challenges.
Presentation Type
Individual Presentation
Start Date
April 2017
End Date
April 2017
Panel
Empirical Modeling in Finance
Field of Study for Presentation
Biology, Mathematics, Neuroscience, Psychology
