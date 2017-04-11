 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Presentation Title

An Introduction to Survival Analysis

Location

Skybox

Abstract

“Survival analysis” is an area of statistics that focuses on methods for analyzing the time it takes for a particular event of interest to occur. Examples of such data include the time it takes for a patient to heal following the application of a given treatment or the time it takes for an individual to lose 5 pounds following the start of a new diet. In this presentation, I will discuss some unique challenges that must be addressed in order to effectively analyze this type of data. I will also discuss some strategies that overcome these challenges.

Presentation Type

Individual Presentation

Start Date

April 2017

End Date

April 2017

Panel

Empirical Modeling in Finance

Field of Study for Presentation

Biology, Mathematics, Neuroscience, Psychology

No downloadable materials are available for this event.

Share

Import Event to Google Calendar

COinS
 
Apr 11th, 2:30 PM Apr 11th, 3:45 PM

An Introduction to Survival Analysis

Skybox

“Survival analysis” is an area of statistics that focuses on methods for analyzing the time it takes for a particular event of interest to occur. Examples of such data include the time it takes for a patient to heal following the application of a given treatment or the time it takes for an individual to lose 5 pounds following the start of a new diet. In this presentation, I will discuss some unique challenges that must be addressed in order to effectively analyze this type of data. I will also discuss some strategies that overcome these challenges.

 
 