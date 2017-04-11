Abstract

“Survival analysis” is an area of statistics that focuses on methods for analyzing the time it takes for a particular event of interest to occur. Examples of such data include the time it takes for a patient to heal following the application of a given treatment or the time it takes for an individual to lose 5 pounds following the start of a new diet. In this presentation, I will discuss some unique challenges that must be addressed in order to effectively analyze this type of data. I will also discuss some strategies that overcome these challenges.