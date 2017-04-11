 

2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium

Presentation Title

Skulls and Fur: How to Give a Bat a Name

Location

Meyer Auditorium

Abstract

Many of Kenya’s vesper bat species (Vespertilionidae) are weakly distinguished from one another, resulting in uncertainty with field identification. Clear understanding of geographic variation is needed for applying currently available species names and determining the proposal of new names. I analyzed variation in cranial morphology using geometric morphometric analysis and quantified pelage color variation in the African house bat genus Scotophilus in order to examine species limits and morphological overlap among populations. These analyses identify diagnostic characters and range boundaries for these species and clarify the application of existing names to Kenyan bats.

Presentation Type

Individual Presentation

Start Date

4-11-2017 9:00 AM

End Date

4-11-2017 10:15 AM

Panel

Evolutionary Possibilities

Field of Study for Presentation

Biology

No downloadable materials are available for this event.

Share

Import Event to Google Calendar

COinS
 
Apr 11th, 9:00 AM Apr 11th, 10:15 AM

Skulls and Fur: How to Give a Bat a Name

Meyer Auditorium

Many of Kenya’s vesper bat species (Vespertilionidae) are weakly distinguished from one another, resulting in uncertainty with field identification. Clear understanding of geographic variation is needed for applying currently available species names and determining the proposal of new names. I analyzed variation in cranial morphology using geometric morphometric analysis and quantified pelage color variation in the African house bat genus Scotophilus in order to examine species limits and morphological overlap among populations. These analyses identify diagnostic characters and range boundaries for these species and clarify the application of existing names to Kenyan bats.

 
 