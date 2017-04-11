2017 - 20th Annual Steven Galovich Memorial Student Symposium
Presentation Title
Skulls and Fur: How to Give a Bat a Name
Location
Meyer Auditorium
Abstract
Many of Kenya’s vesper bat species (Vespertilionidae) are weakly distinguished from one another, resulting in uncertainty with field identification. Clear understanding of geographic variation is needed for applying currently available species names and determining the proposal of new names. I analyzed variation in cranial morphology using geometric morphometric analysis and quantified pelage color variation in the African house bat genus Scotophilus in order to examine species limits and morphological overlap among populations. These analyses identify diagnostic characters and range boundaries for these species and clarify the application of existing names to Kenyan bats.
Presentation Type
Individual Presentation
Start Date
4-11-2017 9:00 AM
End Date
4-11-2017 10:15 AM
Panel
Evolutionary Possibilities
Field of Study for Presentation
Biology
