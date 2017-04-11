Many of Kenya’s vesper bat species (Vespertilionidae) are weakly distinguished from one another, resulting in uncertainty with field identification. Clear understanding of geographic variation is needed for applying currently available species names and determining the proposal of new names. I analyzed variation in cranial morphology using geometric morphometric analysis and quantified pelage color variation in the African house bat genus Scotophilus in order to examine species limits and morphological overlap among populations. These analyses identify diagnostic characters and range boundaries for these species and clarify the application of existing names to Kenyan bats.

Apr 11th, 9:00 AM

Apr 11th, 10:15 AM

Skulls and Fur: How to Give a Bat a Name

Meyer Auditorium

